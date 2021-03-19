Allstate Corp Buys 430 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,372. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

