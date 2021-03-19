Allstate Corp Has $1.67 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.91 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

