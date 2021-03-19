Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MSA traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

