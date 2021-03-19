Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

