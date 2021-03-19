Allstate Corp Sells 146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.07. 14,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.16 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

