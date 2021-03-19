Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 945,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.32 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

