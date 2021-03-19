Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $107,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $184.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

