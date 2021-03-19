Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $65,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $264,816. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

