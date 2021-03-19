Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

APO stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

