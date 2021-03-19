Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,019 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

