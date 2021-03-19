Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,036.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,050.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,767.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

