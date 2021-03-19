Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,046.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,050.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,767.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

