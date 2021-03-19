Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,030.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,039.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,760.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

