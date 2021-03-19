Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,033.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,039.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,760.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

