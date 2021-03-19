Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

ALPN stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.