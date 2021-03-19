Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.