Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,946. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

