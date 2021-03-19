Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $12.50

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

