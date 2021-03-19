Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Altabancorp worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $754.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.