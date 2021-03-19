AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.35.

TSE ALA opened at C$20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.36. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$21.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

