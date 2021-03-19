Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.