Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director William L. Jones Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 17,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,974. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

ALTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

