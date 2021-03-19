Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.55 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 7,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The company has a current ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.12 million and a P/E ratio of -40.75.

Get Altus Strategies alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Martin Keylock acquired 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £5,853.36 ($7,647.45).

Altus Strategies Company Profile (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.