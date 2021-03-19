ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALXO traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 17,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,490. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

