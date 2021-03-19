Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,290 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

