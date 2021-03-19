Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,399 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.