Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

