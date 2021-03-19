Amalgamated Bank Has $935,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 705,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 267.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

