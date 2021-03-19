Amalgamated Bank Has $993,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $368.91 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $402.62. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

