Amalgamated Bank Purchases 419 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $68.43 on Friday. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -622.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.