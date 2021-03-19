Amalgamated Bank Sells 95 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.