Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,184.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

