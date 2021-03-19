AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor Sells 36,179 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

