Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $153.15 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

