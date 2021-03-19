American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

