American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 201,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,044. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

