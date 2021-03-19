American International Group Inc. Sells 12,608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $143,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,158,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,079,000 after acquiring an additional 127,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 240,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

