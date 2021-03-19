American International Group Inc. Sells 164,058 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,058 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $212,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $130.12. 136,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

