American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $4.58. 75,419,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 8,962,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

