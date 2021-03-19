Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 140.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $236.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.