AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.56

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.56 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 8622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

