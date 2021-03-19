Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

