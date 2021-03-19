AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 202.4% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and $18.46 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00639617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035018 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,695,697,181 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.