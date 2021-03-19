Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

