Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AMPH opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $849.53 million, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

