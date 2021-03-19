Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AMPH opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.53 million, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

