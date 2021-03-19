Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

