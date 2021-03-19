Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coty by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $23,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,845,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.