Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce sales of $332.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.70 million and the lowest is $327.20 million. Materion posted sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. Materion has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.