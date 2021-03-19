Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.